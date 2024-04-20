The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Black and Whites maintain unbeaten start with commanding performance

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 20 2024 - 9:53pm, first published 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Black and Whites have made it three wins from as many games to start the 2024 Group 20 First Grade season after a commanding win over Hay at Solar Mad Stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.