Black and Whites maintain unbeaten start with commanding performance

The Black and Whites have made it three wins from as many games to start the 2024 Group 20 First Grade season after a commanding win over Hay at Solar Mad Stadium.
As the sun set over the ground the Panthers were able to make a strong start to the game as after Sireli Vulaono was able to run the ball across the field, Eseroma Nawaqa was able to crash over in the corner.
When Hay was reduced to 12 men with Jock Crighton sin-binned for a professional foul, the Black and Whites struck twice to start to build a strong lead, with Brodie Mirtschin and Sireli Vulaono crossing to see the home side leading 14-0.
In his second game of first grade, Ben Fattore was able to find his way over for his first try and coach Andrew Lavaka said he will be one to watch in the future.
"He has been a great junior who has come through, and you can see his development," he said.
"He has paved his way into the first grade spot and he is just going to keep growing and learning."
Right on the halftime siren, the visitors were able to get their first points of the night as Dylan Lund found his way over in the corner to see the Black and Whites leading by 14 points at the break.
The Magpies piled on a load of pressure on the Panthers line but a loose pass was pounced upon by Daniel Bozic who raced nearly the length of the field to score his first try back in the Panthers colours.
While the Black and Whites lost Lavaka after a late hit from Hay's Jeremiah Nakete, they extended their lead with Vulaono getting over from the dummy half for his second of the night.
The game took a nasty turn and after a melee saw Hay lose Nakete and the Panthers have Moahoni Lelei and Mason Payne sin binned with 13 minutes to go.
Despite being down a man, after a strong run from Naashon Mataora, the Black and Whites extended their lead further, with Paula Naidike crashing over.
With both sides back to even numbers, Hay crossed for a late consolation try as Saimoni Lewaya scored in the corner to see the Black and Whites come away with a 38-10 victory.
Lavaka was pleased to see his side learn from their mistakes which saw them fortunate to escape Lake Cargelligo with their record in tact last weekend.
"It was similar to tonight, Hay are a physical team but we were able to fix the problems from last week where we were making a lot of errors," he said.
The Panthers will have the bye next weekend before welcoming Yenda to Solar Mad Stadium while Hay will go in search of their first victory of the season when they return home to take on West Wyalong.
