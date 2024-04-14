Panthers hold off Lincon Kirby led TLU Sharks side in Group 20 thriller

The first classic of the Group 20 season has been played out as the Black and Whites were able to hold on to take a two-point win against TLU Sharks in Lake Cargelligo.
The Sharks are showing this season that they can't be taken lightly and were able to strike first after just eight minutes when Sinelle Thorpe found his way over.
It was a short-lived lead as Solo Toru answered four minutes later, but the Sharks weren't going away, with Lincon Kirby getting his first try of the afternoon.
The Black and Whites looked to take the lead into the halftime break with two quick tries, including one to Tali Talioesila, but Lakes answered right on the siren through Kirby.
It was the visitors who were able to strike first in the second half when Brodie Mirtschin found his way over but again the Sharks found an answer with Nathan Morris getting over.
When Naashon Mataora found his way over, the Panthers would have hoped that would be the game, but a try to Kirby gave Lakes a chance to level on the siren, but the conversion was missed as the Black and Whites held on for a 28-26 win.
The Black and Whites return home next weekend to take on the winless Hay Magpies while TLU Sharks head to Wade Park to take on Yenda.
