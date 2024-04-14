Yenda shows class on the road for first points of 2024 season

The Yenda Blueheelers have survived a first half scare from the Magpies to come away with a commanding victory at Hay Park.
It was a close match game in the opening stages as the sides traded points, with Jock Crighton and Saimoni Lewaya finding their way over for the home side while Isaiah Potts and Feake Tuuaso Pale answered for the Yenda side.
Jack Miller was the next Magpie to score, but that was the last of the points for Hay.
From there, the Blueheelers were able to run away with the game, starting with a try to Tongia Fox.
The Yenda side would go on to score five more unanswered tries as Isaiah Little-Buerckner, Charlie Tiaina, Broden Piva, Jacob Busnello and Tom Sellars all found their way over as Yenda secured their first points of the season with a 42-14 victory.
The Blueheelers will return home next weekend to take on TLU Sharks while Hay travel to Griffith to take on the Black and Whites.
