New 'Mini-Woolies' for Griffith TAFE to empower students with disabilities

A new project allowing those with disabilities to gain real-world skills and jump-start their careers in the retail industry will begin in Griffith from June.
A new Mini Woolies site is set to be launched at Griffith TAFE, with Woolworths and Fujitsu working in partnership to bring the venture to life.
The site will assist students with disability - including those with intellectual and sensory challenges - at TAFE to learn in a simulated retail workplace.
Job-ready skills they will develop include sales, receiving and handling stock, and communicating with customers.
Students will work towards completing nationally recognised units from Certificate II in Retail and connect with local employers to support a successful transition to employment.
The Griffith site will join over 50 others across the country, from Blacktown in Sydney to Tiwi in the Northern Territory.
Founder of the Mini Woolies program and Woolworths Group Technology Director for Service Operations and Infrastructure, Patrick Misciagna, said an array of communities have benefitted from the initiative so far.
"There have been so many communities who have welcomed us along the way, into their schools, into their learning spaces to create a supermarket experience in a familiar and comfortable environment," he said.
"We are immensely proud of every Mini Woolies we have launched and the thousands of young people who have used them as part of their everyday learning.
"Working alongside Fujitsu, we hope that the Mini Woolies program can continue to help create better experiences for a better tomorrow for the students and schools involved."
Vice President of Customer, Industry and Engagement for Fujitsu Oceania Kathy Cakarnis said the program sits at the core of Fujitsu's values.
"We are committed to using technology to help everybody reach their full potential," she said.
"These values are common across both Woolworths and Fujitsu and we're immensely grateful that our strategic relationship has been able to deliver this meaningful program."
Earlier this year it was announced Griffith TAFE is also offering a brand-new 'micro-course' about the Acknowledgement of Country and other new opportunities.
