The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New 'Mini-Woolies' for Griffith TAFE to empower students with disabilities

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 19 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new project allowing those with disabilities to gain real-world skills and jump-start their careers in the retail industry will begin in Griffith from June.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.