TAFE offering 'Acknowledgement of Country' course

TAFE NSW is offering a brand-new 'micro-course' about the Acknowledgement of Country, offered ahead of meetings and events across the state as an acknowledgement of Indigenous culture and people.
As the Acknowledgement of Country grows more and more prominent, TAFE will be offering a 2-hour online course in delivering a genuine and meaningful acknowledgement of country.
The course comes after an audit of 108 Reconciliation Action Plans from organisations across the state, that showed 97 were hoping to increase their staff's understanding of why the Acknowledgement is done and the importance behind it.
TAFE NSW Manager of Aboriginal Engagement and Strategic Partnerships Daniel Jack said that the Acknowledgement was the most prominent form of connection between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people
"The course was designed to meet growing demand across the state for a better understanding of acknowledgement of country," he said.
"These are companies and organisations whose staff are doing Acknowledgements in the course of their day, and want them to mean more than something they're required to read out at the start of a meeting or event."
He added that feedback from groups who had tried the course had been positive so far,
"We see the Acknowledgement everywhere and it's a practical form of reconciliation that everyone can participate in," he said.
"Some of these groups are looking to put up to 1000 staff through the training ... feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive, and people tell us it increases their confidence in doing an engaging Acknowledgement of Country."
