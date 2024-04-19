Four Griffith councillors announce they will rerun in upcoming elections

Several Griffith councillors have formally announced they will re-run in this years council elections.
Jenny Ellis, Anne Napoli, Chris Sutton and Laurie Testoni will throw their hats back in the ring for the September race.
This year will see the number of councillors drop from 12 to nine.
All four have noted a desire to see projects in the pipeline come to fruition and issues around water, the special rate variation (SRV), homelessness and workforce addressed.
"The last two years have given me a taste of what can be achieved and I feel I have more to learn and contribute," Cr Jenny Ellis said.
She is particularly keen to see the arts and cultural community thrive.
"I am keen to see a thriving arts precinct in Griffith and more public art in our street," she said.
"I would also like to continue seeing what we can do as a council and community to protect, promote and improve Scenic Hill.
"Water will be an issue; without it this community would cease to thrive," she said.
"Housing is a worldwide problem and while council is leading the way with our Griffith Green Project, there is a lot more to be done.
"It's noteworthy how the actions of both Federal and State Governments have eroded the sustainability of local government.
"The most recent cost-shifting report reveals a significant burden on every rate payer, with a staggering $460 of our rates going towards what used to be covered by the other two tiers of Government," she said.
For councillor Laurie Testoni, balancing council's books and water will be key.
"With the prospect of a planned SRV, attention on our balance sheet is needed," Cr Testoni said.
"Water is a major issue and I would like to see some sort of stability so we can prosper in what is a key food growing region.
"There are many projects I want to be a part of bringing to life in the next term.
"I've been fortunate to have the experience I've had since being elected and I hope to continue contributing into the future," Cr Testoni said.
Councillor Chris Sutton is also hoping to carry on the work he has achieved since being elected last term.
"The last two and a half years have been great but you really need four to really get a feel for the job," he said.
For him, the health of Lake Wyangan, including issues around salination and algae, will continue to be his focus if re-elected.
"The lake is a pivotal community resource and more needs to be done to get it into better standing," Cr Sutton said.
"There are more issues at hand with the lake than I first envisioned when I came into council.
"I feel I'm in a far better position with experience under my built to really put what I have learned into practice.
"Ultimately, I want to see Griffith moving forward and thrive - that is what I'm all about," Cr Sutton said.
Cr Anne Napoli says she hopes to be a part of finding solutions in a range of areas.
"I feel I have the passion, experience and time to continue serving our great community," Cr Napoli said.
"Water security remains a focal issue, as well as housing and addressing the workforce shortage, which I feel council has the capacity to advocate and address.
"Meanwhile, I will continue to stand against a rate variation for Griffith; I believe it will hurt those struggling and I want to use all my power to ensure we can find savings to continue delivering services," Cr Napoli said.
In addition to the four who have announced they will recontest, Mayor Doug Curran has also announced his intention to re-run.
Councillors Shari Blumer, Manjit Lally, Melissa Marin, Glen Andreazza, Christine Stead and Dino Zappacosta have yet to announce if they will run, however it's expected they will confirm in due course.
The Area News is also eager to hear from community members looking to run in the upcoming elections.
Contact can be made by emailing editor@areanews.com.au or allan.wilson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Meanwhile, councillor Simon Croce recently announced the current term will be his last after several decades of service.
