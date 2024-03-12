Simon Croce not to recontest in Griffith council election

Griffith City councillor Simon Croce has announced he will not recontest in the upcoming local government election.
Cr Croce, who has served for 20 years under four different mayors and at one time held the title of deputy, says the decision stems from a desire to see new blood step up as well as to vacate while his enthusiasm for the community remains strong.
"I just feel I want to go a touch earlier than I might have thought; I don't want to lose my energy while serving," Cr Croce said.
"I think I've had a fair run and I'd rather go now than stay on too long."
Cr Croce was in his 30s when he was elected in 2004.
He says his aspiration for running was to see Griffith's working class represented.
"I thought it would be good to have an everyday bloke who could represent those views because at the time I didn't feel they were," he said.
"So much has happened over the last 20 years and it's been a privilege to be part of it.
"Plenty of hard work and money has been spent on fantastic infrastructure and amenities.
"One of the biggest was the sewage plant; we knew there were issues involved and I felt it was incredibly important we addressed those to ensure the facility was sound before we made a huge investment," Cr Croce said.
"Other great achievements included the establishment of St Vincent's Hospital and work at the airport, all of which have been huge for this city."
He says he is proud of the amount of funding that has gone to Griffith in recent years.
"When I first started there were never any grants around; it's only been in the last eight years we've been fortunate to see that emerge," Cr Croce said.
"People like former labor MP Tony Catanzariti really opened doors for Griffith and that's something I feel a lot of people don't realise."
But Cr Croce reflected obtaining funding remains one of the biggest challenges as there is never enough.
"Yes, council does gain income from rates but it's only a third of the income," Cr Croce said.
"Council relies on funding to keep us going, especially with cost shifting from the state the way it is.
"Once upon a time we only had to worry about roads, rates and rubbish. Now it seems there's more off-centre duties and responsibilities.
"But that's also fair enough; people want parks, sports stadiums and pool upgrades. It all costs money though."
He expressed gratitude to fellow councillors, staff and members of the community who have lent him support over the years.
"It's hard for any new councillor; you basically come into this raw," he said.
"People like Dino Zappacosta, John Dal Broi, and Pat Pittavino helped bring me along when I first got in because, despite the fact I was engaged with council prior, there was still a lot to learn."
Cr Croce has advice for those looking to throw their hat in the ring this year.
"Don't expect too many pats on the back - that's not what this is about," Cr Croce said.
"You're there to be a sounding board for the community.
"Take as much advice as you possibly can and remember, at the end of the day, this is about helping people."
Local government elections will be held September 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.