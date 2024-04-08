Griffith City, Murrumbidgee Council mayors to re-contest this September

Griffith City and Murrumbidgee Council mayors have announced they will run in this year's local government elections.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran and Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae say they are eager to continue their work within their respective LGAs, of which there is much more going forward.
"With such large challenges on our books already I feel a steady, positive hand is needed to keep the current momentum and trajectory of our council and our city; that is why I intend to run one last term," Cr Curran said.
"I feel I still have more work to do, especially guiding the new lower numbers of councillors through the transition of working with nine councillors.
"This is in addition to appointing a new general manager and working with councillors for the hopeful implementation of the special rate variation (SRV)," he said.
Cr Curran said financial pressures will, as always, be a key focus along with efforts to create more affordable housing and navigating the water buybacks debacle.
"Hopefully with a successful SRV we can move forward with certainty," Cr Curran said.
"We continue to look for opportunities to improve the housing stock in Griffith, whether through private developers or with the state on council led initiatives like what we already have underway with Griffin Green.
"Water buybacks and their impact on the community would be the next largest challenge I see coming over the horizon," he said.
"We must put our best foot forward to ensure the impact is as low as possible and any impact is covered by discussions around compensation for the community."
Meanwhile, Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae noted an array of projects she hopes to continue with in her area, as well as addressing issues facing her communities.
"Council is very focused on spending money on the road network; we see that as critical," Cr McRae said.
"Our many projects include the Young Street subdivision, the Boorga place redevelopment, and the netball change rooms at Coleambally.
"Council is always on the hunt for collaboration and funding to address the housing shortage which is certainly not an issue unique to our LGA.
"Renewable energy, economic developments and keeping up with what is happening in the water buybacks space will also undoubtedly be on our radar."
She said the council will also continue to look for funding opportunities for future projects.
"That includes for the caravan park and an ambulance station at Darlington Point, as well as continuous advocacy for better mobile phone connectivity across our area; this is critical," she said.
She noted cost of living as an issue gaining more prominence in the local government sphere.
"This is social issue gaining momentum that will impact us going forward; we need to support that the best we can, as well as address homelessness," Cr McRae said.
"Staffing issues across local industries is also an issue we want to address."
Both mayors are urging community members interested in running for council to attend future information sessions.
A councillor candidate information session will be held from 6pm until 7pm at the Griffith City Council chambers on April 15.
Cr McRae said similar sessions are also being planned in Murrumbidgee Council in due course.
NSW Local Government elections will be held September 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.