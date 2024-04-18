Youngsters to play key roles in Murrumbidgee Anzac Day proceedings

Young people will play a significant part in Anzac Day commemorations in the Murrumbidgee Council area this year.
Student leaders from Darlington Point Public will carry out the Anzac Day address during the mid-morning service at the cenotaph in front of the post office.
Meanwhile, its expected other school leaders will also be sourced for this year's dawn service in Coleambally.
Darlington Point Coleambally RSL sub-branch president Tom Rawson says interest from young people in the dawn service in particular has been blooming.
"As years go by, more and more young people are attending the dawn service than there used to be which I think is absolutely wonderful," Mr Rawson said.
"It's been a really good roll-out which is just wonderful to see and with that we encourage young people to get involved in the running of services themselves."
Treasurer Ken Martin says schools have always played an important part in the event.
"Generally we try to get the captains from the schools to do readings because they always do a great job," Mr Martin said.
"It gives them an opportunity hone their public speaking skills and delve deeper into the processes of the day in addition to participating in the march and the historical aspects.
"More broadly, I hope to see as good attendance as we always have at these events to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifices for us,"
This year dawn services will be held in Coleambally and Jerilderie while mid-morning services and marches will take place in Darlington Point and Jerilderie.
From 6am, Coleambally's dawn service will be held at John McInnes Square and Jerilderie's will be held at the town's cenotaph.
Attendees will meet at the Darlington Point Post Office at 10:45am to march to the cenotaph for an 11am service.
In Jerilderie, the march will begin at the pharmacy from 9:45am before making its way to the cenotaph for a 10:00am service.
Detours will be in place during Anzac Day marches, including Bridge and Carrington Streets near the Kidman Way on Darlington Point from 10:45am to 11am.
Jerilderie Street, Jerilderie will also be closed to traffic from 9:45am to 10:00am between Bolton and Southey Streets.
Anticipation is also growing for Griffith and Yenda Anzac Day services, with some commemorative activities having already begun.
