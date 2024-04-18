The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Youngsters to play key roles in Murrumbidgee Anzac Day proceedings

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
April 18 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young people will play a significant part in Anzac Day commemorations in the Murrumbidgee Council area this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.