20 mark veteran graves, hundreds set to lay flowers in remembrance

A sizable number of volunteers came together to mark veteran graves with crosses on April 14, with hundreds now expected to follow up with the laying of flowers on May 3.
Around 20 people, young and old, turned out to the Griffith cemetery to cover just over 1000 graves.
The endeavor took around an hour and organiser Marg Tucker extending her appreciation to both those who have assisted in the past as well as some newcomers.
"Many came out to help which is always appreciated," Mrs Tucker said.
"I always have my regulars who come each year, including two ladies who have been helping me from the start.
"Having regulars is always important as they do a lot to help direct new volunteers to where they need to go as it can be confusing navigating the graves when some don't have numbers," she said.
"But overall I think we're getting better each year at figuring it out."
Mrs Tucker says she is looking forward to the main commemoration on May 3.
"Of course, this isn't just open to school children; I welcome anyone from the community to come along and get involved," she said.
"I would say our indicated numbers for that day is on par with previous years, with most of the schools in Griffith signed up.
"My hope is we don't have wet weather.
"it is somewhat problematic with Anzac Day occurring during the school holidays which is why we are doing this early next month. Fortunately that suits the schools well," Mrs Tucker said.
"Of course, this isn't just open to school children; anyone who wishes to come along can on the day."
Those participating will meet at the flag pole at the cemetery at 10am, with Mrs Tucker saying help will be on hand to locate some graves.
"I have a data base explaining where each grave so if anyone is looking for a particular vet," she said.
"I'm extremely grateful to the Exies who have donated flowers for the event; they always play a huge part.
"Additional flowers are always welcome and appreciated," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.