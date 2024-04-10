Call for volunteers to help honour ex-servicemen and women this Sunday

Hundreds of school students will attend the Griffith Cemetery this Sunday to honour ex-servicemen and women as part of a long-standing tradition in the spirit of Anzac Day.
The annual act of remembrance will be held for the 14th year, with around 400 youngsters from across Griffith expected to take part.
But with 1020 graves to be marked with crosses and flowers, organiser Marg Tucker is appealing for more helping hands both for the upcoming event and others.
"Many of the graves can be found in the cremation section, but really ex-servicemen and woman are located throughout the whole cemetery," Mrs Tucker said.
"Of that figure 64 are unmarked, three of whom were Indigenous veterans.
"I feel very strongly that the Office of Australian War Graves should have these marked because you wouldn't know where some were if it wasn't for records," she said.
The annual event came to be over a decade ago when the idea was shared to Mrs Tucker by Griffith teacher Kevin Farrell.
"Mr Farrell used to teach at Ardlethan where they did it there," she said.
"When he transferred to Griffith, I was approached about getting it going here.
"At first I thought there might only be a couple of hundred graves but through my researcher with the Griffith Genealogical and Historical Society, I discovered there were a lot more," Mrs Tucker said.
"Over the years it's taken off, to the point where just before COVID-19 we had 800 students participate.
"I hate war and I don't want anyone to forget about these vets, what they did for us and how combat affected them," she said.
Help is also needed to place flowers on the graves on May 3 as well as collect the crosses on May 12.
"Collecting them isn't the major task; for me laying them out is the hard part but I will still like help obtaining them," Mrs Tucker said.
"It's always the case that no matter how many flowers we obtain, they run out quickly so donations are always appreciated."
The SES will cook a sausage sizzle on the morning and a coffee van will also be on hand.
Volunteers will meet at the cemetery flag pole at 9.30pm this Sunday April 14.
For more information contact Mrs Tucker on 0402 610 603
