Yoogali FC hold their own in Australia Cup qualifying defeat

While Yoogali FC fell out of the Football NSW Australia Cup qualifying competition, there were plenty of positives to take from their clash with the Sydney side of the Inter Lions.
Off the back of a win over Orange Waratahs, the Yoogali FC side returned home for their third round clash with the NSW NPL2 outfit.
After survivng an early shout for a penalty, Adrian Montagner was forced into sharp save to push the ball around the post as the speed and skill from the Inter side started to pose issues for the Yoogali FC defence.
While they were able to force Montagner into another good save, the Sydney-based side struggled to find their finishing touch until they were able to open the scoring in the 32nd minute.
The Inter side was able to double its lead six minutes later and then hold the margin until the end of the first half.
Yoogali FC came out with a strong start to the second half and came within a coat of paint of pulling a goal back as after a strong piece of build up play saw the home side go from defence to attack before a curling shot from Frank Pirrottina went just over the crossbar.
It was an arm wrestle of a second half and while Yoogali FC were able to hold the Lions out they weren't able to find a goal to get back into the game as Inter were able to hold on for a 2-0 victory.
While they have now been knocked out of the competition, coach Ross Marando couldn't be prouder of the way his Yoogali side approached the game.
"I think it was a really good game, as soon as we got our feet in the game, it was a big occasion," he said.
"You can see that in the second half with it being 0-0 and we didn't concede after the 30-minute mark.
"They made it to the final 16 last year, and they are an NPL2 team in Sydney. For Yoogali Football Club, a small country team trying to climb the ranks, to hold our own, and I think we won the second half, if I'm honest, based on the possession.
"Nothing but proud of the boys."
It is the start of a busy four-day period for the club as they will now turn their attention to taking on the Wagga City Wanderers in the Riverina Cup at Yellow Tail Park on Saturday.
"We will have a recover session tomorrow and a couple of people might sit out and we will use a bit more of the squad that we have," he said.
"We will probably have a fair few back up, and with no injuries as well, it's really pleasing."
The Wanderers will be coming into the game off the back of a 2-0 win over Brindabella Blues in the Capital Football Australia Cup Qualifying competition.
Marando hopes that games against the high-quality opposition will have them in good shape for the Pascoe Cup season.
"We want to play the best football and best opposition, and we have set up our preseason around that," he said.
"We are playing some quality football and getting some quality minutes into us as well so I think when round one roles around we will be well prepared."
The Riverina Cup clash kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.
