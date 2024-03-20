The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Yoogali FC hold their own in Australia Cup qualifying defeat

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 21 2024 - 5:15pm, first published March 20 2024 - 9:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While Yoogali FC fell out of the Football NSW Australia Cup qualifying competition, there were plenty of positives to take from their clash with the Sydney side of the Inter Lions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.