Grand final rematch to delight as Roosters head to Leeton

DPC Roosters will head into this weekend's clash with Leeton Greens looking to secure some redemption when the grand final rematch takes centre stage at Leeton No 1 Oval.
The Roosters have shown in the early stages of the season that they will be one of, if not the benchmark side of the competition as they have been able to build on what was already a strong foundation.
Jack Lyons came into fill the hole left by Jonathon Sila and after making his debut last weekend against West Wyalong, he looks like an able replacement in the centre.
For the Greens, the offseason movements saw a new-look side play their first game in round two but showed they will still be one of the form teams in the competition with a convincing victory over Waratahs, a good start for the new leadership of Mick Thomas and Shanon Bradbrook.
Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon, the only other side to have two wins from two games, the Black and Whites will return home to take on Hay, who hit the road for the first time this season looking to pick up their first points of the season.
After a big win to start the season, the Black and Whites survived a late scare from the improved TLU Sharks in Lake Cargelligo.
The Panthers will be looking to keep pace with the Roosters and Leeton as they look to make up for a straight sets exit in the 2023 finals.
Yenda will return home to take on the Sharks on Sunday, while Yanco-Wamoon heads to Ron Crowe Oval in search of a victory against West Wyalong.
