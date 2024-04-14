Roosters show their credentials as they pile on the points against the Mallee Men

DPC Roosters have flexed their muscle with a commanding victory at the Coleambally Sportsground against competition hopefuls West Wyalong.
It was a fast start from the home side as Thomas Bowditch found his way over after just two minutes and that lead was extended when the returning Jon Huggett getting over just five minutes later.
While the scoring slowed, the Roosters found their footing once again as Robert Simpson and Jack Lyons scored two quick tries to give the home side a 22-0 lead after 26 minutes.
With four minutes left in the first half the Mallee Men were finally able to hit back as Jaxon Lemon found his way over but they still trailed 22-6.
It was a dominant start to the second half from the home side, as Guy Thompson scored just 60 seconds after the resumption of play.
The West Wyalong side were able to answer with a try to Billy Jones, but that reprieve was short-lived as Thompson scored his second just two minutes later.
The Roosters looked to lock away the two points as Orisi Rokobati and Jack Lyons scored with just two minutes between them to push the margin out to 32 points.
Luke Hogan was able to put the icing on the cake for the Roosters with a try with 12 minutes to go and while Bobby Jones was able to find his way over, it was a mere consolation try for West Wyalong with the DPC side continuing their strong start to the season with a 52-18 win.
The Roosters will head to Leeton next weekend, while West Wyalong will host Yanco-Wamoon.
