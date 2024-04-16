Hanwood secure yet another final berth this time in the Riverina Cup

Hanwood's women's side are heading to yet another final, this time in the Riverina Cup after coming away with a 7-0 win over Henwood Park.
After securing a chance at redemption after being the lucky losers from the first round of the competition, the Hanwood side used that as motivation to stamp their authority.
They wasted no time in getting a hold on the game as Airlee Savage scored after just 120 seconds and made it 2-0 soon after as she got on the end of two perfectly weighted through balls.
Jorja Heffer was then able to take a chance from outside the box and found the back of the next while a surging run from Bree Upcroft from left back saw her able to covert to make it 4-0.
Another through ball was pounced upon by Savage as she completed a first-half hat-trick and all but secured Hanwood's spot in the final with a 5-0 lead at the break.
Hanwood coach Anthony Zuccato found it hard to find a flaw in the opening 45 minutes.
"The term lucky losers fired them up, I think," he said.
"The first half the girls were on. It was a near flawless performance from them and it was hard to come back from."
Maria Vitucci was able to find the back of the net from a free kick, while Kandice Bertoldo converted a penalty late in the game to secure the 7-0 victory.
They will now head to Wagga on Saturday and look to knock off the team they almost eliminated them from contention in the opening round in the Albury Hotspurs.
The Hanwood side led 2-0 before eventually falling 3-2 with the game's final kick.
"They were a great team when we played them the first time, and we don't expect anything different from them this time around," he said.
"We know how well they pass the ball around so at the end of the day we just have to get possession and shut them down. Make them to be the ones chasing us and not us chasing them."
Hanwood will likely be without regular keeper Maree Cirillo again but Zuccato has no concerns after Nyah Brown deputised well as her fill in against the Henwood Park side.
The final will kick off at 4.30pm at Rawlings Park on Saturday.
