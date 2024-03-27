Hanwood ladies the lucky losers of the Riverina Cup to advance to semis

After being the lucky losers out of the first round, the Hanwood side have been given a second chance in the Riverina Cup women's draw.
The ladies travelled down to the border to take on the Albury Hotspurs and started off strongly to take a 2-0 lead into the break.
It was a heartbreaking finish, however, as the home side struck with the final kick of the game to secure a 3-2 victory.
Hanwood coach Anthony Zuccato felt it came down to the fitness differences between the two sides.\
"They were a good well drilled team. They passed the ball around well and being two weeks out from the start of their season they were a lot fitter than us," he said.
"There were a few new combinations, and it wasn't our full strength side with a few reserve grade girls stepping up to help out. Once we got everything worked out, we were in the game, but I think fitness got us in the end."
The Hanwood side will now prepare to head to Wagga to face Henwood Park, a side whom they haven't played in almost five seasons.
"It would have been nice to draw Yoogali (FC), but we haven't played them (Henwood Park) for a long time," he said.
"I think it was the second season that we were over there (in Wagga competition), and then they dropped back to reserve grade. Last year, they didn't even have a reserve grade side, so it will be interesting.
"We have a few girls starting to come back from some niggles, and they will train for the first time this week."
Heading into a Leonard Cup season where they will look to return to the top of the competition, Zuccato said the side will be largely unchanged with the exception of the loss of Nicola Zanotto who moved to Melbourne towards the end of last season.
"First grade side will be virtually identical to last year," he said.
"Just have to see how reserve grade numbers end up as I'm looking to bring up a couple of those girls. The numbers for reserves are looking really good as well.
"We will just have to be better than we were last year. We aim to get to finals and then see what happens from there."
The Riverina Cup women's semi-final fixture hasn't been locked in but needs to be played no later than April 14.
Yoogali FC will take on the Hotspur in the other semi final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.