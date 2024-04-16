Black and Whites complete second shutout to start the 2024 season

The impressive start to the season has continued for the Black and Whites after they were able to secure another shutout, this time against TLU Sharks.
Heading out to Lake Cargelligo can pose difficulties for any side and off the back of a 60-0 win over Yanco-Wamoon to start their campaign, the Panthers were looking to send another strong message.
The visitors were able to make the start they were after as Rachel-Rose Priest and Tuaniekora Mare found their way over.
With six minutes to go before halftime, Moerai Makonia and Shemeikah Monaghan extended the margin to 18 points at halftime.
Just three minutes after the resumption of play, Savera Tanuvasa all but put the game to bed, with Ashleigh Penrith finishing off the scoring with 12 minutes left to see the Black and Whites pick up a 26-0 victory.
After having the bye in round one, two-time defending champions Leeton got their title defence underway with a 42-10 victory over Waratahs.
It was the start the Greens and new coaching duo Elli Gill and Jade Butter were after, as Makayla Bradshaw and Taylah Axtill were able to get the scoring underway early.
Gill then scored her first of the day, with Axtill following over for her second, soon after, as they looked to make a statement during their season opener.
Scarlett Wallace and Sari Leighton joined in on the scoring action before Gill finished off the afternoon with her second of the day to wrap up the 32-point win.
Jessica Carusi scored one of the two tries for Waratahs.
Last year's minor premiers, West Wyalong, have once again shown they will be one of the top teams of the competition after a resounding win over DPC Roosters.
It was a fast start for the Mallee Chicks as Charlee Jones and Bree Franklin scored within the opening eight minutes to set the tone for the game.
The visiting side scored another three unanswered either side of halftime to see the lead grow to 28-0.
Emma Bayley and Laura Harland completed the rout for West Wyalong as they came away with a 42-0 victory.
The final game of the weekend saw a close game at Hay Park between Yenda and the Magpies.
The Blueheelers became the third team to go two wins from as many games as Jordan Payne scored a double and with Ella Farronato successfully converting both, Yenda came away with a 12-6 victory with Wainikiti Deku scoring Hay's lone try.
The Magpies will go in search of their first win of the season when they head to the Black and Whites.
