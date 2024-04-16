The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Black and Whites complete second shutout to start the 2024 season

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 16 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The impressive start to the season has continued for the Black and Whites after they were able to secure another shutout, this time against TLU Sharks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.