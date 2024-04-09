Panthers' imposing start with massive win in League Tag opener

The Black and Whites have made an impressive start to the Group 20 League Tag season with a mercy rule victory over Yanco-Wamoon.
It was the perfect start for the home side, as Moerai Makonia found her way over inside the opening minute. From there, the tries started to rain.
Shemikah Monaghan and Leliah Little found their way over the line to give the Black and Whites a 16-0 lead after just eight minutes.
Coach Shailyn Williams continued the onslaught with her first of the afternoon Rachel Priest crossed to see the home side to a 26-point lead.
Makonia and Little were able to score their second tries of the first half before Monaghan was taken from the field with a knee injury with the Black and Whites leading 38-0 at the break.
The second half started much like the first, with Savera Tanuvasa getting over just two minutes after the resumption, and the Black and Whites moved closer to the mercy rule with another two tries inside the first 10 minutes.
Makonia was able to complete her hat-trick and, in doing so, pushed the margin out to 60 points, bringing the game to a close 13 minutes early.
Meanwhile, West Wyalong continued their impressive run at home as doubles to Caitlin Kelly and Charlee Jones helped the Mallee Chicks take a 50-0 win over Waratahs.
Yenda were able to make a winning start to the season with a Jenna Richards double helping them to a 26-6 victory over DPC Roosters.
Hay rounded out the action with a 20-8 win over TLU Sharks thanks to tries from Jessie Carter, Hannah Stewart and Karly Fisher.
