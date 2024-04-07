The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

TLU Sharks end their long wait for road victory in first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
April 7 2024 - 5:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been a drought-breaking start to the season for the TLU Sharks as they headed to Hay and came away with the points.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.