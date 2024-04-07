TLU Sharks end their long wait for road victory in first grade

It has been a drought-breaking start to the season for the TLU Sharks as they headed to Hay and came away with the points.
The Sharks haven't experienced a victory on the road since before the COVID-recess after coming away with an 18-10 victory over the Magpies.
It was a strong start for the visitors as they found themselves heading to the halftime break with a 12-0 lead thanks to a double to Brant Frankel.
That lead was extended when Thomas Byrnes found his way over, but Hay was able to strike back with a try to Jeremaia Nakete.
Saimoni Lawaya pulled the margin back to eight points, but that was as close as they got, with the Sharks holding on for an 18-10 victory.
The Sharks will return home next weekend to take on a rampaging Black and Whites side who started their season with a massive win over Yanco-Wamoon.
It will be back-to-back home games for Hay as they will look to bounce back against Yenda.
