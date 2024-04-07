Attitude adjustment clear as Roosters take opening round victory

While taking the two points was the key for DPC Roosters against Yenda, the attitude was almost more pleasing for new coach Guy Thompson.
The Roosters were able to take a 16-0 lead into the break thanks to tries to Thompson, Adam McCann and Ben Jeffery and picked up where they left off early in the second as Jack Weymouth-Smith found his way over.
The Blueheelers were finally able to find an answer off the back of a mistake from the kick-off as Samuel Burley scored under the post.
To stem off any feeling of the Yenda side making a comeback, Thompson scored his second of the afternoon, but again, the Blueheelers were able to answer, this time through Oliver Taylor.
The Roosters were able to put the game to bed however as Matthew Driti scored on debut to help wrap up the 30-12 victory.
For the Roosters coach, he was pleased to see the adjustments he wanted during the preseason come to fruition.
"In the last couple of years we have let a bit of stuff into our game where we would turn on each other," he said.
"This year we are hitting that on the head and I think it showed today, we just looked after each other. A lot of boys were tired in the line but they kept turning up for each other.
"It's the best outcome aside from the win. The respect the boys are showing each other, and we will be hard to stop if we keep building off the back of that."
Thompson will be in doubt for the round two clash with West Wyalong after picking up an achilles issue. Meanwhile, Yenda will look to bounce back against Hay.
