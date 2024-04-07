West Wyalong rain on Waratahs return after fast start

West Wyalong dampened the return party Waratahs were looking to hold after coming away with the win at Ron Crowe Oval.
It was a fast start for the home side. On his return to the side, Jasper Loudon scored after just three minutes and was followed over by Cooper Loudon.
The visitors were able to find their answer when Ulukaulupe Akolo found his way over before Tupou Tupou Uhi pulled the margin back.
The Mallee Men scored two quick tries through Tom Connors and Dylan Wright to take an 18-10 lead into the break.
Connors scored his second midway through the second half while Jasper Louden completed his double
The Waratahs found an answer when Tupou Uhi crossed for his second, but it was quickly answered by Cooper Loudon as the West Wyalong side held on to take a 32-16 victory.
The Mallee Men will hit the road in round two when they take on DPC Roosters, while Waratahs will take on a fresh off the bye Leeton side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.