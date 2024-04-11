NSW Metal Detecting Championships back in Yenda for 2024

The NSW Metal Detecting Championships are back in Yenda this year.
While there is much excitement in the lead up to the event which will be held in just a few weeks time, it will sadly serve as one of the last events the Yenda Diggers Club - the second oldest branch in the state - will host before its closure.
Yenda man and state championships founder Mark Richards said a fundraiser will coincide with the event for the Griffith RSL Sub-Branch.
"We're lucky enough that the club will be kept open one more weekend to accommodate the championships," Mr Richards said.
"It is bittersweet; I'm excited that the championships are back in Yenda but it's certainly sad that it will be one of the last events the club will host," he said.
"The championships will bring many people to town and I'm hoping donations will be plentiful as a result.
"We're thankful the Griffith War Memorial will have a display and a bucket for donations.
"I want to help as much as I can; I'm a big supporter of people and organisations doing what they love and doing it well," Mr Richards said.
Already well over 100 tickets have been sold in the lead up to the event.
"Last year we had people come from everywhere, including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide," Mr Richards said.
"This year we will have people involved with opal tours in Lightening Ridge who will be showcasing their prospecting know-how.
"We will also have April from the hit show Aussie Gold Hunters on hand," he said.
"There will be some major sponsors at the event and some fantastic prizes to give away, along with plenty of stall holders including antique dealers and collectors.
"The championships are only getting bigger and better each year and I'm expecting this year will be another great opportunity to network and connect with amateurs and experts alike who are passionate about this hobby."
The championships will be held both on the 27th and 28th of April at the Yenda Diggers Club.
More information and ticket purchases can be found on the NSW Metal Detecting State Championships Facebook page.
