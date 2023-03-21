The call has gone out once again for volunteers to mark the graves of former servicemen and women in preparation for ANZAC Day.
Every year, Margaret Tucker and a team of volunteers head out to Griffith Cemetery in order to identify and lay a cross on the graves of servicemen and women, just ahead of inviting students from all local schools to come and lay a flower.
This year is no different, with the graves scheduled to be marked in the morning on April 16 before the schools visit on April 28.
With over 1000 graves needing to be marked, it's a big and occasionally tricky job and Mrs Tucker said that she needs more volunteers to take it on.
"There's 1000, and we're still finding more of them ... placing the crosses is a massive task," she explained.
"April 16 is when I really need the help."
She started the project in 2010 as a grassroots effort, but has seen it grow over the years - even putting together databases and maps for other areas to do something similar and identifying unmarked graves.
"I've identified and marked 65 graves of veterans that were previously unmarked," she explained.
The job has its difficulties though, with graves often difficult to find and trip hazards littering the cemetery. Mrs Tucker explained that the maps were often tricky to use due to the physical graves not lining up with the grid.
Those who could struggle reading the map might consider coming along on May 7 instead to pick up the crosses, which Mrs Tucker said is a much easier 'emu-bob.'
The cause is being supported by the Ex-Servicemen's Club, the Griffith sub-branch of the RSL and Young Veterans Murrumbidgee- who have previously put on sausage sizzles and bought coffee for volunteers to thank them for coming out.
Mrs Tucker is also seeking any donations of flowers, to ensure there are enough for each grave to receive at least one.
"It's often hard to judge how many we need, because kids want to grab a handful. We always run out," she said.
Donations of flowers can be made by contacting Mrs Tucker on 0402 610 603.
Griffith RSL sub-branch secretary Berdene Oxley-Boyd said that details on the ANZAC Appeal for 2023 would be coming soon.
"All funds will support the local sub-branch."
