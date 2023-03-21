The Area News
Volunteers are needed to help place crosses on the graves of former servicemen and women

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 21 2023 - 10:11pm, first published 2:30pm
Margaret Tucker and RSL sub-branch secretary Berdene Oxley-Boyd have put the call out for volunteers. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The call has gone out once again for volunteers to mark the graves of former servicemen and women in preparation for ANZAC Day.

