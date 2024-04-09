Gaske 'honoured' after securing First Grade's top award

Noah Gaske has become one of the youngest winners of the GDCA First Grade Player of the Year in recent memory after finishing on top after the vote count on Friday night.
The Leagues Panthers all-rounder finished two votes ahead of Coro's Brent Lawrence, with Panthers captain Jimmy Binks and Exies Eagles' Arshdeep Sandhu rounding out the top three.
For Gaske, the win came as a huge surprise.
"Jimmy (Binks, Leagues captain) only told me a couple of weeks ago that he'd prefer me to be there if I could be and have some words ready for presentation night, but I didn't think it would be for this," he said.
"It's a huge honour."
It was a strong season with both bat and ball for Gaske as he helped Leagues Panthers to a third-straight minor premiership, and he is aware of how important both aspects were in his finishing at the top.
"It was probably lucky I had some form with the stick (batting) as well otherwise Joshy (Carn) might been right up there," he said.
"Probably a good thing I did well with the ball as well, given how close Brent (Lawrence) was in the end."
It was a good night for Gaske, who came away as the leading wicket-taker in the competition alongside Carn, securing 32 wickets across the season.
While appreciating the award, the young leg-spinner knows there is one title that still alludes his side after the three-straight top of the table finishes.
"That's the main thing (First Grade premiership)," he said.
"I'm not usually one for the individual awards, the team ones are what we are all working towards but it is pretty insane to win this."
To go alongside his second-place finish in the vote count, Lawrence secured the most runs in first grade with 360 runs, while teammate Jamie Bennett came away with a bowling average of 18 wickets at 5.61.
Exies Diggers captain Damien Browning came away with the Second Grade Player of the Year after helping his side defend their premiership.
Manan Dave received the Third Grade honour after a strong season with the Diggers side, while Leagues' Reif Leach took the title in Fourth Grade after helping the Panthers secure a second straight title in the youngest grade.
Most runs - Josh Taprell (94)
Most wickets - Josh Taprell (12)
Most runs - Josh Taprell (87)
Most wickets - Josh Taprell (8)
Most runs - Reif Leach (128)
Most wickets - Eamon Hill (3)
Most runs - Manan Dave (87)
Most wickets - Manan Dave (6)
Junior Representative Player of the Year (Gordon Browne Award) - Josh Taprell
Trent Young Trophy (Dedication to junior cricket) - Kelly Devine
Most runs - James Roche (60)
Most wickets - Ben Signor (12)
Most runs - Reif Leach (346)
Batting average - Reif Leach (346 runs at 346)
Most wickets - Wesley Wate (13)
Bowling average - Wesley Wate (13 wickets at 3.85)
Minor Premiers - Leagues Panthers
Premiership - Leagues Panthers
Player of the Grand Final - Reif Leach (Leagues)
John Richie Award - Hudson Crack (Diggers)
Most runs - Manan Dave (334)
Batting average - Manan Dave (334 runs at 111.33)
Most wickets - Liam James (14)
Bowling average - Alice Caldow (7 wickets at 3.29)
Alan Giddey Twenty20 Shield - Coro Cougars
Minor Premiers - Coro Cougars
Premiers - Exies Eagles
Player of the Grand Final - Ted Files (Exies Eagles)
Spence Trophy - Owen Robinson (Hanwood)
Most runs - Don Jayasuriya (414)
Batting average - Phil Burge (161 runs at 53.67)
Most wickets - Shawn Iddles (42)
Bowling average - Shawn Iddles (42 runs at 5.57)
McGann Family Twenty20 Shield - Hanwood
Minor Premiers - Coleambally
Premiers - Exies Diggers
Player of the Grand Final - Mick Duncan (Diggers)
Most runs - Brent Lawrence (360)
Batting average - Theo Valeri (177 runs at 59)
Most wickets - Josh Carn and Noah Gaske (32)
Bowling average - Jamie Bennett (18 wickets at 5.61)
Don Coleman Twenty20 Shield - Coro Cougars
Peter Davis One Day Cup - Leagues Panthers
Player of the One Day Final - Noah Gaske
Minor Premiership - Leagues Panthers
Premiers - Coro Cougars
Player of the Grand Final - Brent Lawrence (Coro Cougars)
Umpire of the Year - Brenton Harrison
Club Champions - Leagues Panthers
