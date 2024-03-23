Coro Cougars secure place in history books with third straight premiership

The Coro Cougars have secured their place in history with a third straight GDCA First Grade title, which hasn't happened in living memory.
After a start to the season that saw the side lose their first five games of the season, making an appearance in the grand final was the furthest thing from captain Tim Rand's mind, let alone a third straight title.
"It was a disappointing start. We probably should have won a couple of those games, but they slipped to losses, and it was a long way to come back from," he said.
"We were confident that if we could play our best cricket, we could match it with the better sides, the likes of Hanwood, Leagues and even Exies on their day.
"We talked about it (third straight title) a bit this year but didn't want to get carried away because we knew we have a job to do with no Floody (Alex Flood), Haydos (Haydn Pascoe) and Dean Bennett. To be here as three time premiers we are absolutely stoked."
After Hanwood won the toss and elected to bat, it was a tough start as Dean Catanzariti (1) and Jordan Whitworth (4) fell early to be 2/14 before Charlie Cunial and Oliver Bartter (22) got their side on track.
Cunial (45) and Pardeep Deol (21) were able to keep the score ticking over before both fell to cracking catches from Nick Witherspoon and Damien Walker off the bowling of Tim Rand.
The Wanderers fell from 4/92 to be all out for 139 thanks to the bowling of Rand (3/37) and Shane Hutchinson (3/32), thanks to another diving catch, this time from Ben Signor to dismiss Angus Bartter (4).
Heading into their innings chasing 140 for victory Rand was confident.
"I didn't think 139 would be enough, it felt like more of a batting track than it has in the past couple of weeks," he said.
"We were confident at the start but we knew we had to start well, you don't want to be 3/30 chasing 140.
"Happy that we didn't lose wickets in clumps and were able to build partnerships, and Siggy (Ben Signor) and Brent (Lawrence) were able to bring it home.
"Can't leave the old boys out, Jimbob (Jamie Bennett) and Hutcho (Shane Hutchinson). They bowled really well today. They were 3/93 at one stage, and we were able to drag it back."
Jake (23) and Tim Rand were able to make a strong start at the top of the order with a 39-run stand before Sam Robinson (1/33) was able to make the breakthrough.
It would be another 35 runs before Tim Rand (12) was dismissed, but from there, Signor (42*) and Lawrence (41*) were able to take the game away from Hanwood and secure an eight-wicket victory.
