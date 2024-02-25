Cougars secure top two finish as Bennett picks up eight-wicket haul

The Coro Cougars have locked in a top two finish in First Grade heading into first grade after picking up a convincing victory over Hanwood Wanderers at Exies Oval.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Hanwood lost Pardeep Deol (2) early when he was caught off the bowling of Jamie Bennett, while after facing one ball, Sushant Modgil was sent back to the pavilion to put spikes on.
Oliver Bartter and Owen Robinson were able to lead a bit of a fightback from the Wanderers side with a 25-run partnership before Bennett removed Robinson (16), which saw Modgil return to the crease, face one more delivery and then get trapped in front by Bennett to see Hanwood fall to 3/36.
The wickets continued to tumble as Bartter's (15) resistance as Bennett continued his good day with the ball.
It would be eight wickets for Bennett (8/28) as he picked up Luke Catanzariti (6), Sam Robinson (1), Wyatt Carter (3) and Kadon Williams (4), while Shane Hutchinson (2/4) picked up the remaining wickets as Hanwood lost 8/23 to be bowled out for 59 as their tough run continues with the bat for the Wanderers.
With the Cougars having plenty of time to chase down just 60, Tim (29*) and Jake Rand (22*) looked to make light work and secure a top-two finish.
The pair were able to chase down the total without the loss of a wicket and 31.4 overs remaining to see Hanwood drop out of the top two for the first time this season.
Hanwood won't get a chance to retake the position as they have the bye in the final round, while the Cougars will take on Exies Diggers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.