Panthers show no mercy against Hawks in Group 20 season opener

The Black and Whites put on a rugby league clinic in their opening game of the season after securing a mercy rule victory over Yanco-Wamoon.
Some late withdrawals from the Hawks meant that they only had 11 players for the first grade clash, with a number of those backing up from the reserve grade game, meaning it was always going to be tough against the strong outfit that the Panthers have assembled.
Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka praised the Hawks for pushing through the difficulty to play the game.
"That isn't how you want things to pan out in round one, but they put in a gutsy effort, and there is a bit of growth in them," he said.
"Hopefully, they can get better throughout the season."
It didn't take long for the Black and Whites to make the most of the numerical advantage as Solo Toru and Tali Talioesila found their way over the line inside the first eight minutes.
It looked like it was going to be a quick afternoon as, off the back of a break from new signing Eseroma Nawaqa, Naason Mataora found his way over to give the Panthers a 16-0 lead after 15 minutes.
The scoring slowed in the middle part of the first half before Toru scored his second of the afternoon just before the half-hour mark while two quick tries to Semisi Liu saw the lead swell to 34-0 at the break.
Sireli Vulaono crossed three minutes after halftime to continue the dominance, and Paula Naidike was able to make the most of the tiring Hawks' defence and score his first of the day.
Toru was able to complete his hat-trick soon after despite a determined chase by Hawks full back Dylan Ingram and while Naidike could have scored his second decided instead to pass off to Lavaka to make it 42-0.
As the heavens opened once again the Black and Whites were able to get out to a 60-point lead with Vualono crossing for his second of the afternoon and with the successful conversion from Liu the game was called.
While admitting it was tough to take too much from the game, Lavaka was pleased to see the adjustments made in preseason working well in the early stages of the season.
"The work that we have done in the preseason and the attitude within the boys is something that I really wanted to highlight," he said.
"Not too much can be taken from the scoreboard but the attitude of wanting to play for each other was really pleasing. The defence was strong as well to keep them to nothing which can be tough when a game starts to blow out."
The Black and Whites will hit the road in round two to take on TLU Sharks while the Hawks have the bye.
