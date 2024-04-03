Thompson ready for coaching debut as Roosters head to Wade Park

Guy Thompson will make his debut as playing-coach for the DPC Roosters as they head to Wade Park for the start of the season.
The 2023 Ray Thorpe Medalist will take over from Ben Jeffery and has enjoyed the challenges already presented in the preseason.
"It has been quite a challenging preseason, which has kept me on my toes," he said.
"Trying to keep all the boys around from last season it has been quite a challenge just trying to keep the majority of them around and give them another shot. We have lost a couple, but not too many."
It has been a successful off season in terms of recruits for the club as they have been able to find like for like replacements for players who have left the club.
"We have picked up a couple of good signings with Chaise Sergi and then Jack Lyons, who will probably just slot in where Sila (Jonathon) was because we have lost him," he said.
"Apenisa (Driti) this week, so we have picked up another forward in Orisi (Rokobati) from Hay. It's good because we have been able to fill the spots left vacant."
The club ventured down to the South Coast for a knockout in the leadup to the season and Thompson thought that the trip was a success.
"It wasn't too bad considering we had a mixed side evenly split with first and reserve graders. We couldn't take a full strength side because of other commitments, so we were missing most of the forward pack, but the ressies boys stepped up," he said.
"It was good to see Chaise find his stripes; it took him to the last game to start speaking up, but he did in the end. I think he will be a key player for us this year, especially with Goldy (Ryan McGoldrick) going out and Ben Jeffery coming to the end of his career. He could end up being the signing of the year."
Taking on the Yenda Blueheelers in their season opener and Thompson is expecting it to be a tough hit out.
"It will be a tight challenge through the middle of the field that's for sure. They have signed a couple of middle forwards, I think our forwards were probably the bench mark last year so it is going to be a good challenge," he said.
" I don't think it will be anywhere near the score lines of last year, I think it will be a lot tighter games and I think they will be up their in the top three."
