Jasper Loudon has played a starring role for West Wyalong in the Group 20 first-grade elimination final.
The Mallee Men were looking to make the most of the home ground advantage in the do-or-die clash against Waratahs.
The visitors were able to make a fast start with tries to Pieter Jaffery and Jack Cooper before the Mallee Men hit back through Loudon.
Loudon finished the day with three tries, while William Hobbs and Cameron Miller were able to all but secured their place in the minor semi-final.
Rowan Matthews, Suliano Kabara and Joseph Tolhurst kept the Waratahs within striking distance, but they couldn't get that last try needed as the Mallee Men came away with a 28-24 victory.
The defeat means that for the first time since 2016 that, the Waratahs will not feature in the grand final.
The Mallee Men will make the trip to Exies Oval next weekend to take on the loser of the game between Leeton and the Black and Whites.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
