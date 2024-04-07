The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Yoogali SC mistakes punished on debut against Canberra Croatia

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 7 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was the tough initiation expected for Yoogali SC played host to Canberra Croatia at Solar Mad Stadium in the NPL debut.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.