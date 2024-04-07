Yoogali SC mistakes punished on debut against Canberra Croatia

It was the tough initiation expected for Yoogali SC played host to Canberra Croatia at Solar Mad Stadium in the NPL debut.
Taking on last year's grand final winner, it was always going to be a difficult start to the season and with just three minutes in a mistake at the back gifted Keegan Vucetic a chance to open the scoring after just three minutes.
The visiting side had the better of the play with the ball in their attacking half for most of the first half but Yoogali SC's defence was able to withstand that pressure.
In the backend of the first half, the home side started to find their feet in the game but weren't able to create a clear-cut chance as they trailed 1-0 at the break.
The second half started in the same way the first did with Canberra Croatia having the momentum and they were able to double their lead through Michael Piccolo.
The Croatia outfit continued to press to wrap the game up but weren't able to find a way past Michael De Paoli in goal as Yoogali tried to find a way back into the game with a goal of their own.
It wasn't to be however and an unfortunate clearance that was smashed into Nicholas Pratezina and found it's way into the back of the net to wrap up the 3-0 win for Canberra Croatia.
Yoogali SC's Darren Bailey said it was a good showing of where his side needs to be to match the best in the competition.
"They are the champions, and they came here with a full team, and they showed us what the standard is," he said.
"That's what we asked for and we wanted to be in the better league for a reason and knew it would be a step up and we have some things to work."
It was a bit of a nervy start, which played a role in the first goal, but Bailey felt it could be put down to adjusting to the speed of the new competition.
"You could put it down to nerves or you could put it down to figuring out the standard that we are at," he said.
"It is the next level, and the pace is quicker. We were a bit slow off the mark, and that comes with knowing the league.
"There were some patches when we were on top, but they showed their class. They punished our mistakes, and we didn't, and that is just the standard that we are at."
The Yoogali SC leader praised the way his side stuck to the task even when under sustained pressure.
"We battled to the end, and the goal at the end sucked a little bit to concede, but that came from a mistake, too," he said.
"If we can cut down on the mistakes, that will have a huge impact on the year going forward. The boys all stuck together and didn't give up."
