Yoogali SC deliver convincing win against Queanbeyan City at Riverside Stadium

By Allan Wilson
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 11:32am
Yoogali SC pictured following their resounding win on Saturday. Picture supplied
Yoogali SC have proven themselves a force to be reckoned with, taken the premiership title of the Capital Premier League final with a convincing win over Queanbeyan City on September 23.

