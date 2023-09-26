Yoogali SC have proven themselves a force to be reckoned with, taken the premiership title of the Capital Premier League final with a convincing win over Queanbeyan City on September 23.
Yoogali's Joe Preece starred for the side, scoring one early and finishing the match with another, going on to be crowned Man of the Match.
Mason Donadel also fared well, kicking a second goal in the middle.
Queanbeyan struggled for the most part despite some impressive goal keeping and defence skills.
Yoogali's win was a turn around from the last time the rivals met in the first semi-final with Queanbeyan holding on for a 2-1 victory despite relenting pressure from the Griffith outfit.
Yoogali's Darren Bailey said being able to replicate that was largely the cause for his team's success.
"What we achieved this year has been incredible. Becoming premiers has been the cherry on top," he said.
READ MORE
"Joey was very instrumental but I think everyone really came together.
"Queanbeyan have always been tough to play. We've always had close games and when coming into a grand final between us, anything can happen. But we knew that by maintaining our style we could get the job done.
"It's been a great year and a good set up for next season. We have a great club and I think we have really stepped forward to give our youngsters an opportunity to play next level.
"I'd like to congratulate the boys as well as thank the families, wives and partners who have done so much travelling this year. It's all been worth it in the end."
President Luke Santolin said the win cements the side's placement in the competition.
"It's a historical achievement. There was a lot of doubtful discussion when we put our hand up for it and I think people were uncertain as to whether we could be stable and competitive, let alone win a grand final. I think this win ends a lot of that discussion.
"It's a momentous achievement, especially with our 70th anniversary next year."
The team will toast their success when they come together for the club's presentation on October 14 at the Griffith Southside Leagues Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.