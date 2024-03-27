Blacks looking strong as the women seek redemptions from 2023 defeat

Having fallen at the final hurdle in 2023, the Griffith Blacks women's side are looking to go one better in 2024.
After a tough preseason, coach Lama Lolotonga feels his side is in a great position heading into the first round of the competition.
"We are looking pretty good. Have a few from last year, but there are a lot of new girls," he said.
"They have all been training hard in the preseason, and we had a couple of trial games against Temora and the Reddies, and things were looking good.
"It was good to see what everyone was at in terms of the strengths so that we can get to training and work on any weaknesses."
The club is looking to bring some of the promising juniors who have shone in recent years but have hit a bit of a roadblock with applying for dispensation from Southern Inland Rugby Union.
"We are trying our best to get them through because they would be handy additions," he said.
"I'd love for them to get dispensation and able to come into seniors, but they (SIRU) knocked back the first application, but we are trying again."
Lolotonga was unsure if he would remain in the top job after losing the grand final but was persuaded by the senior girls in the squad.
"The girls asked me to come back, so I said I would have one more season, and that's it," he said.
"I feel like I have been saying that for the last four years, but it's fun, and I really want to try and finish on a high note.
"The girls that came back have been training hard to get that shot at redemption."
The Blacks will get their season underway at home against Albury.
