The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith Blacks fall to Waratahs in SIRU Women's X grand final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 12 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another extra-time thriller for the Griffith Blacks women's side, but they weren't able to get over the Waratahs in the grand final at Conolly Rugby Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.