Another extra-time thriller for the Griffith Blacks women's side, but they weren't able to get over the Waratahs in the grand final at Conolly Rugby Park.
The Blacks knew they had their work cut out for them with the Waratahs winning their previous two meetings, and it was the Wagga side who were able to strike first after they made the most of a rushing up Blacks line to see Georgie Lindsay race away to score the first points of the afternoon.
The lead was short-lived as the Blacks were able to hit straight back, with Amelia Lolotonga getting over just two minutes later.
The Griffith side forced a turnover at the scrum, and again it was Lolotonga who got over for her second to give the Blacks the lead.
They had the majority of the field position during the first half but weren't able to capitalise, with Sophia Kelsey coming the closest but was adjudged to have lost the ball.
The Waratahs were able to hit back against the run of play to make it level at 14-all at the break.
Seven minutes into the second half, Holly Stephens gave the Waratahs the lead once more, but the Blacks hit back with Lavina Siale finding her way over in the corner to lock the score up at 19-all and send the game into extra time.
Lolotonga popped up early to give the Blacks at the start of the extra period, but once again, Tahs were able to hit back right at halftime of extra time.
Halfway through the extra time second half, Rhianna Burke scored her second of the game for Waratahs and secured the premiership for the Wagga side with a 31-24 win.
Despite the result, coach Lama Lolotonga was proud of his side's effort from the first whistle to the final.
"They played their heart out even though the result didn't go the way we wanted I'm proud of every single one of them," he said.
"They just kept going and going, and with the subs as well, they all just kept fighting.
"It was a really good game."
Lolotonga was none committed to whether he would be back in the Blacks top job next season.
Meanwhile, Waratahs were able to come away with the first grade premiership, defeating Wagga City 26-10.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
