Griffith Blacks take out 14s and 16s boys and 17s girls SIRU Junior title

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 5 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 3:02pm
The Griffith Blacks enjoyed a successful finish to the SIRU Juniors season, coming away with three titles from three grand finals at Jubilee Oval.

