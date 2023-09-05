The Griffith Blacks enjoyed a successful finish to the SIRU Juniors season, coming away with three titles from three grand finals at Jubilee Oval.
The sides were able to make the most of the home-ground advantage with the under-14s and 16s boys, along with the under-17s girls, securing titles for 2023.
Club president Clint Robertson was over the moon for the success in the three oldest age groups, which extends their lead as the most successful club in the competition.
"It was great to see the three grades able to take away the games we were in, and then the under 12s was won by Leeton, and we had a number of kids playing for them because we couldn't field a team this year," he said.
"The under 14s, who were a bit sketchy in the major final last week, to turn around just completely dished it up to Young.
"We thought the 16s boys was going to be a tussle, and for the first 20 minutes, it was very nerve-racking. After they had a bit of a bomb put under them at halftime, they played well and had a lead from the first half, but they were a completely different side in the second half.
"The girls, much to their credit, played the footy that they had been playing to get them to the position of being undefeated for the year, and the result in their game was what we expected it to be."
A double to Atakan Arici and tries to Liam Brady, Michael Parisotto, Junior Seu, Jackson Dunn, and Archie Houston helped the under-14s come away with a 58-7 win over Young.
RELATED
It was a similarly convincing win in the under 16s boys decider as Ben Williment scored four tries while Viliami Siale crossed for a hat-trick in a 65-17 win over Temora.
The girls were able to complete a perfect season after coming away with a 48-0 win over Young. Megan Lonsdale scored three tries, while Ruby Snow-Currey and Amy Parker scored doubles, with Reese Vidler scoring the final try.
Robertson thanks players and spectators alike for allowing the day to run smoothly.
"It was such a wonderful day for the kids, parents and the committee to wrap up the season," he said.
"We only get the grand final once every 12 years, and to have it go off so successfully it is a credit to everyone involved.
"Beautiful weather with no issues with the crowd, and we had a first aid lady there who put band-aids on somebody's finger because they had hurt in on some decorations, that was the only injury we had all day.
"Big thanks have to go to the Griffith Rotary Club, who ran our canteen for the day. There would have been over 1000 people in and out over the day."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.