The Area News' selection for GDCA First Grade Team of the Year

The Griffith District Cricket Association has now ended, so what better time than to select a squad assembled from the best of 2023/24.
It was a close contest for position, but here is the squad assembled by The Area News sports journalist Liam Warren.
An easy pick at the top of the order, Rand had a breakout year at the top of the order in a Cougars side who were able to pick up a third straight first grade title. With an average of 30.29, Rand has been a consistent member of the side and fell narrowly short of a maiden first grade century with an unbeaten 99 with another two fifties next to his name.
The dynamite at the top of the order, if Pete is able to get his eye in early, there is no attack in Griffith that is safe. His powerful batting can completely turn a game, as he showed when the Diggers were able to defeat Leagues in round four when he scored 63 off just 37 deliveries.
Could be seen as the steading influence at the top of the order, Lawrence has shone in the second half of the season after cementing his spot at first drop. Lawrence finished as the leading run scorer of the competition with 422 runs at an average 35.17 and scored two straight fifties on the eve of finals after starting the season with another. Can also be a handy option with the ball having picked up 17 wickets for the season.
Another who can be dangerous if allowed to score quickly. Signor was another of the Coro youngsters who stood out with the bat in 2023/24 with two fifties, and then played a leading role in the decider scoring 42 off 39 to secure the title. Can also be an option with the ball if required.
Gaske continues to be one of the best spinners in the competition and has also taken strides with the bat in hand this season. Having spent most of the season battling with Hanwood quick Josh Carn for the leading wicket taker in the competition, the leg spinner ended up finishing the season with 36 wickets, two behind Carn. Gaske was elevated up the order for the Panthers, coming in at first drop, and scored his maiden fifty this season.
Binks helped steer the Leagues Panthers to a second straight minor premiership and One Day title in 2023/24 with a consistent season with both bat and ball. His season was highlighted by a powerful display of batting, when he scored 92 off just 56 against Exies Eagles. With the ball in hand, he finished the season with 22 wickets.
While Matheson started slowly with the bat in hand, behind the stumps, no one in Griffith could match his glovework. The second half of the season was stronger with the bat in hand, with an average of 28.7. Behind the stumps, Matheson was outstanding yet again, finishing the season with 18 catches and 11 stumpings.
While Sandhu arrived at the club in the later stages of last season, this year, he has shown what an asset he will be for the Eagles if he hangs around. He has been reliable with the ball, picking up 27 wickets at an average of 12.3, and finished as the Exies side's leading wicket-taker for the season.
Bennett returned to the first grade side as a regular member in the second half of the season and showed he hasn't lost any of his ability. It was highlighted by a destructive spell against Hanwood, which saw him pick up eight wickets while going for just 28 runs. Can bowl long spells while not giving the opponents anything to really tie up an end.
Carn once again proves he is one of the most consistent bowlers in the first grade competition. For the second straight season, Carn will come away as the leading wicket-taker from the competition and was a pivotal member of the Hanwood side, which reached the first grade grand final. Carn will hit the same line and length all day and frustrate the opposition batters to make a mistake. There were only three games where the left armer failed to pick up a wicket.
Another Cougar who continues to prove that age is only a number. Hutchinson continues to haunt opposition batters and cause them no end of trouble. Whenever Coro needs a wicket, the ball is thrown his way, and he will always find a way to make the breakthrough.
