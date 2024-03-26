MRHS-Griffith secure double after commanding display in League Tag

MRHS-Griffith has secured the double in the Fifita Cup after another commanding display in the final league tag clash of the competition against Marian Catholic College.
It was a fast start for the Griffith site as after putting the kick off into touch, they were able to make the most of the field position and spread the ball out wide to see Danika Broome cross in the corner for the first points.
The quick start continued, as Jessica Carusi and Havana Cook scored in quick succession to take a 14-0 lead.
Carusi scored her second soon after, while Ruby Riley completed a dominant first-half showing from MRHS-Griffith to see them leading by 26 points at the halftime interval.
The Griffith side picked up where they left off in the second half as Shemeikah Monaghan was able to make a break and race 40m to score.
Havana Cook put the icing on the cake with her second of the game before the game had to be called 10 minutes early after a knee injury to Marian's Olivia Bertacco, with MRHS-Griffith securing the League Tag title with a 38-0 victory.
Earlier in the night, Marian took on MRHS-Wade to get the action underway.
After soaking up some early pressure from the Marian side, Wade is able to go up the other end to score, with Zianna Zuccato finding her way across the line.
Right on the halftime siren, the Wade side was able to extend their margin when Paige Sergi was able to dive over the line to make it 8-0 at the break.
Sergi scored her second soon after the break before Tayah Atkin put the icing on the cake after crossing in the corner to make it 16-0.
Marian avoided the shutout after Gabriella Fidow made a 70-meter break, and none of the Wade defenders could keep up, resulting in the score finishing at 16-6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.