Griffith site take bragging rights over cross-town rivals in Fifita Cup

Murrumbidgee Regional High School-Griffith has taken bragging rights over its cross-town rivals and secured the boys' Fifita Cup title in the process.
With the schools now de-merged the clash at Solar Mad Stadium was the first time the two sites have met on the sporting field and both were looking to make an early impression.
It was the Griffith site that was able to take the early ascendancy as Scholarship Mataora barged his way over for the opening try and it would be three quick unanswered tries as Salesi Fatafehi and Aza-Akon Titio found their way over to establish a 16-0 lead.
MRHS-Wade were able to strike back through Fredrick Tietie, who made a strong break through the line, and after Feleti Faigufa was sent to the sin bin, the Wade side made the most of the numerical advantage to close the gap at halftime to 16-12 with Vincent Taylor getting over.
With both sides down to 12-men at the start of the second half, Griffith were able to restore their advantage with Tali Taliosila finding his way over and once both teams were back to their full completement, Griffith looked to have put the game to bed when Ata Misi dived over.
Fatafehi was forced from the field with a shoulder injury with 13 minutes to go, and Wade was able to close the gap to 10 points when Corey Charles crossed, but that was as close as they would get.
Griffith put their foot down in the final 10 minutes, as Taliosila and a double to Mason Payne saw them secure a 46-18 victory.
It was a double delight for MRHS-Griffith as they secured victory in the League Tag curtain raiser.
A strong kick return from Jessica Carusi saw her able to score the first try of the afternoon with the Griffith side able to take a 16-0 lead into the break thanks to tries from Shemeikah Monaghan and Georgia Matthews.
Wade was able to hit back at the start of the second half as Yasmin Inggs found her way over to give their side a chance of a comeback.
It wasn't to be, however, as Carusi crossed for her second of the night before Havana Cook rounded out the 28-4 win with a try of her own.
The two sides will now face off with Marian Catholic College next week to decide who takes out the League Tag title.
The action next Monday will kick off at 5.30pm at Solar Mad Stadium, with Wade taking on Marian.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.