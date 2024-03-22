'Community spirit shines:' Marian Catholic College Harmony Day 'biggest so far'

The celebration of culture was well on display at Marian Catholic College on March 22 when the annual Harmony Day showcase and feast was held.
As in past years it was tough to fit all showcases into an hour but what was displayed proved dazzling, with dance and song capturing the essence of the Philippines, Samoa, Italy, South Africa, Tonga, India and more.
The show concluded with a 'Taste of Harmony' featuring numerous stalls serving cuisines from around the world in the school quadrangle.
Speaking at the end of the showcase, assistant principal Lora Segrave said the annually feature has grown exponentially over the years.
"I'm very proud to see this Harmony Day is growing more and more, where it's at the point where we can't make it any shorter than an hour because there are so many who love to take part," she said.
"That is a significant reflection of not only our school but our broader community."
It was the second Harmony Day experience at the school for principal Penny Ludicke and once again she was amazed with the talent displayed.
With the school representing over 40 nationalities, she called it a significant hallmark on the school calendar.
"It's just such an honour to see the community spirit really come to life through this event," Ms Ludicke said.
"There's so much passion on display that it actually brings a tear to the eye.
"To see students not only embracing their own cultures but championing on and being a part of others is truly inspiring," she said.
Marian Catholic College leader of faith, formation and mission, Gabriel Abdala, called it the biggest Harmony Day turnout and performance the school has seen yet.
"Every year is consistently sensational," Mr Abdula said.
"But this years was definitely the biggest and its only going to grow from there.
"It isn't just the performances that are proving a hit either; our stalls are growing more popular each year.
"When you see it come to life the way that it does, it always brings a smile to your face," Mr Abdula said.
"While the staff and myself work to facilitate this, at the end of the day it is the drive and passion of the students who really make it happen.
"Already I've had queries from students looking to be a part of next years event."
