Luca Belardo takes out on of the toughest challenges in Australian kart racing

After claiming the Victorian State Title, Luca Belardo has taken out one of the toughest challenges in kart racing.
After securing second and third place finishes at other State Titles, this is a massive achievement for the Griffith karter with the Victorian State Title victory with it seen as the toughest across the country with close to 400 drivers from across Australia heading to Port Melbourne.
After having a strong qualifying, missing out on the Pole by a mere forty-three hundredths of a second, lining up 2nd on the grid out of a full grid of 36 competitors, Luca managed some strong heat races to eventually start the final out of pole position.
In the final, however, he was determined to set the record right and was never headed in the 19-lap race. Extending his lead to 2.7 Seconds by the chequered flag over the chasing pack in Max Verstappen-like dominance to cross the line in first place, taking home his First Blue Plate.
His brother Joseph was competing in the same class, KA3 Senior Light, Qualified 14th and, in the Prefinal, was starting out 7th with Luca in 3rd.
Unfortunately, he suffered an accident on the first lap, causing a hand injury. However, he recovered enough to start the final and finished 18th still.
Griffith's Joseph Bianchini was racing in the Cadet 12 Class against 55 other drivers. He managed to have a very strong weekend, Getting pole position and having 1st and 2nd place finishes in the heats.
He was on track to possibly take the victory in the final. However, he had slight contact while battling for the lead and dropped back to 10th, eventually clawing his way back to 7th.
The next Race for Luca and Joseph Bianchini is Rd 2 of the Australian Kart Championships held at Puckapunyal on the April 19-21, They will be hoping to continue their strong start to the season with Luca currently sitting in second place in the championship and Joseph in 9th after the first round of a five-round series.
