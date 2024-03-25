The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Luca Belardo takes out on of the toughest challenges in Australian kart racing

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 26 2024 - 10:14am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After claiming the Victorian State Title, Luca Belardo has taken out one of the toughest challenges in kart racing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.