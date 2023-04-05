THREE Griffith youngsters are heading for the big time, competing in this year's Australia Kart Titles, the national championships and the coveted green plate.
Starting in South Australia first, followed by tracks in Western Australia, NSW, Queensland, and then Victoria, the year will be a busy one for the three go kart drivers.
Joseph Bianchini will compete in Cadet 12s, with Joseph Belardo in KA2, and his older brother, Luca Belardo in the Senior KA3 Senior.
Joseph Bianchini, 11, is racing with the polished and successful Alpha Motorsport Team folliowing on from a successful 2022.
Already this year he finished 6th from 40 at the AKC round one shakedown at Monato, South Australia in early February and then topped the podium at a competitive first round of the Victorian Golden Power Series, followed by a second place in round two.
At the completion of the Australian season, Joseph and will head to Italy for the "Rok-Cup".
The first round of Nationals in South Australia had all three Griffith karters show promise.
The Belardo boys were both quick in close fields. Joseph Belardo drove well in a tight pack of 43 go karts.
A final result of 15th sets up the potential of a top 10 finish for the year. Luca Belardo in KA3 Senior, was super quick.
Qualifying ninth from 47 karters, early racing incidents followed by kart drama, set Luca back, starting 26th in the final, finishing 16th, but also setting himself up for a potential top 10 finish this year.
The next round of the nationals is in WA, on April 22 and 23.
The Griffith Kart Club will hold the Riverina Cup on the same weekend, racing under lights on the Saturday night at the Tharbogang track.
