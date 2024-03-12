MRHS HSC students settling in for the hard road

MRHS year 12 students have only just commenced their HSC journeys but are already gaining insight into what the road ahead will look like.
This year The Area News is following Griffith site HSC students Jonathan Davies, Salesi Fatafehi and Zoe Schafer as they make their way through the final slog of their high school careers.
The students have diverse aspirations for conquering what will no doubt be one of the most challenging years of their lives.
Jonathan is a school captain and has his sights set on studying in the sciences at university after he completes his HSC.
Salesi is a vice captain and a frequent face on the football field, undertaking subjects to ensure a smooth school to work transition where he hopes to work in glazing.
Zoe is juggling her schooling with efforts towards completing her certificate three in Early Childhood at TAFE.
For Salesi, the reality of the HSC sunk in on day one earlier this term.
"I haven't found it overly difficult just yet, but there have been a fair few assignments," Salesi said.
"On the first day I had to undertake a work structure assessment and while it was fairly easy, I wasn't really expecting it first day back."
Like Salesi, Zoe is also undertaking work experience as part of her TAFE course which will form a component of her overall mark.
She says juggling her school work, TAFE and work placement is challenging but she has found a way to cope.
"It's important not to stress, to find the time where you can to do things for yourself. For me that's listening to music," she said.
"Doing TAFE and school is the hardest part but I know the reward of completion at the end will be worth it."
Jonathan agreed, saying balancing school work with other commitments is difficult.
"It's hard getting work done at home and attending classes that aren't necessarily always during school hours," he said.
"It's tough because I also have a job on the side."
The same way Zoe uses music to unwind from the workload, Salesi says the time he spends on the oval playing both rugby league and touch are opportunities to free himself from stress.
"I love playing; it's a great way to give school a break and enjoy myself, as well as keep fit," he said.
Fitness is also key for Jonathan, as well as taking every opportunity not spent studying to unwind.
"I swim a lot and I do a few other sports like water polo to cope," he said.
"If I'm not studying I'm recharging, listening to music or sleeping. If I don't have anything on - which is seldom - I take that moment to regroup because the last thing you want to do is overload your plate."
