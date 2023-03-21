It was a strong showing from Murrumbidgee Regional High School (MRHS) as they were able to pick up both the Fifita Cup and Plate on Monday night.
The school came up against local rivals Marian Catholic College (MCC) and were clinical in both games with resounding victories.
A strong break down the wing set the tone for MRHS in the girls league tag game with Beta Faiazi able to find her way over for the first try of the evening.
After getting a repeat set close to the line the Murrumbidgee girls were able to get over to extend their lead midway through the first half with Jessica Carusi scoring next to the post.
A grubber in behind the line from Paige Sergi caused chaos just before the halftime break and Samantha Simpson was able to win the race to claim the lose ball and send MRHS into the interval with a 16-0 lead.
Having made a strong start to the second half with a couple of close calls, MRHS were finally able to break down a strong defensive line from MCC as Aurora Latu was able to score a quick fire double to push the lead out to 24 points.
The Marian side were able to get some field position in attacking territory but Murrumbidgee were able to hold them out and then in the following set were able to go up the other end and score with Carusi breaking away for her second of the afternoon.
Paige Sergi was able to put the icing on the cake just as the final siren sounded to see MRHS claim the Fifita Plate with a 34-0 victory.
In the open boys clash for the Fifita Cup MRHS were able to make a fast start with a try off the back of a scrum after a mistake from the kick off and after spreading the ball out wide Tali Talioesila scored in the corner.
RELATED
Murrumbidgee piled on the points in the opening stages with Mason Payne scoring twice and one try to Chaise Sergi saw the MRHS side build a 22-0 lead.
Sergi scored a second off the back of a scrum and after the talented half was able to pounce on a loose ball, Isaiah Nauer scored next to the post to send MRHS into halftime with a 34-0 lead.
Murrumbidgee picked up where they left off at the start of the second half with Ata Misi getting over.
Marian had a close call after looking to have gotten over the line only for it to be called back for a knock on and after a 60m break from Chaise Sergi he was able to play in brother Nate to make the lead 46-0. Nate Sergi scored his second soon after and the icing was put on the cake with Corey Charles able to get over and bring the final score to 56-0.
MRHS will now progress to take on Leeton High while Marian will take on St Francis in the Catholic Schools competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.