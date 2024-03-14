The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Former truckie in MIA as part of run to 'Mow Down MND'

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 14 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not everyday someone travels interstate on a ride-on lawnmower for a cause but that's exactly what Victorian man Warren "Wozza' Acott has set out to accomplish.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.