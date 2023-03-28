$2M to push MND research

It's understood the NSW Labor Government will commit $2 million to continue funding a study into the relationship between blue-green algae and Motor Neuron Disease (MND).
Member for Murray Helen Dalton has been lobbying the government to fund the study, conducted by Macquarie University, after work came to a halt when it was turned down for grants
Relationships between blue green algae and MND have long been suspected, with the rate of the disease being seven times the national average in Griffith.
Mrs Dalton said the state's new Health Minister, Ryan Park, has confirmed $2 million will be invested into research investigating why this rate is so high, as well as other factors.
"It's been on hold because the previous government didn't want to continue with it. Some 20 grants were applied for that ultimately went nowhere," Mrs Dalton said.
"That's why it is such good news to hear these much needed funds are being allocated to see work on this study continue.
"From the time I entered parliament, we've been fighting very hard to get this. The previous government didn't want to know about it because it would turn the world upside down as far as the way waterways are managed. That's been for politics rather than the environment, people and the community..
"I now have a commitment from Labor for this study as well as to demerge the schools and look into the restructuring of the health district. As a result, I hope the relationship between Labor and myself will be strong."
Mrs Dalton said if the results of the study prove there are links between the disease and algae blooms, major alterations to the management of waterways, like Lake Wyangan, would be inevitable.
"It's going to turn management on its head. Blue green algae is always in the system. It's just when it gets out of control and the lakes and rivers are out of balance that problems arise," she said.
The study was being spear-headed by Macquarie University Professor Gilles Guillemin.
It's expected the state government is soon to make an official announcement.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
