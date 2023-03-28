The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW Government to fund Macquarie University study

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 28 2023 - 9:18pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$2M to push MND research
$2M to push MND research

It's understood the NSW Labor Government will commit $2 million to continue funding a study into the relationship between blue-green algae and Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.