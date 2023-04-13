Griffith City mayor, Doug Curran, has welcomed a funding commitment by the state government of $2 million to go towards MND research.
Cr Curran said council is eager to learn of the results from the study when completed.
"We're keen for this. Protecting our community is vital," Cr Curran said.
"Lake Wyangan is no different to any other body of water in that it gets outbreaks of blue-green algae. There are harmful effects and we want to learn more about them to raise awareness and adhere to best practice on managing the lake.
"At the moment we're doing the best we can with the body of water at the end of the system which unfortunately doesn't have a lot of flow through it. We're trying to increase that to hopefully reduce algal blooms."
He says he would like to see more consultation on the process going forward.
"There's been a lot of talk about the funding but not a lot of consultation from the state government or from Ms Dalton's office. It's very topical which is important and we're doing the best we can to manage Lake Wyangan in the meantime. But we would like to be consulted more," Cr Curran said.
"We want to categorically outline what needs to be done to improve water quality. If there's health ramifications we want to make sure we're included in the discussion so we can address it.
"Following Ms Dalton's re-election, which I congratulate her for, I would like to foster a relationship where we work together on better outcomes for the community."
For Macquarie university professor, Dominic Rowe, conducting research into MND is more vital than ever, with cases rising two per cent each year.
"From January 2020 the focus shifted to the virus so it will be great to get back to our research," Professor Rowe said.
"It's worth noting 700 people died of Covid that year, while 747 died from MND. We need to find out why MND has gone from 1 in 500 to 1 in 200 in 30 years.
"We're incredibly thankful to Ms Dalton for pushing to see this research completed, as well as Health Minister Ryan Park for his commitment.
"We eagerly await to see what exactly the detail of this funding will look like."
