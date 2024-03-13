Frustrations aired over lack of speed to include Griffith in Orana DAMA

Concerns have been raised over a lack of movement to incorporate Griffith into a program that could help employers bring onboard skilled migrants amid the worker shortage.
Leaders from council and the business chamber were eager to hear an update on a proposal to get Griffith included in the Orana Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA) at a skilled migration seminar on March 13.
While welcoming the fact the move is being reviewed by home affairs, there was disenchantment over the time it is taking given the move has been lobbied for several years.
The Orana DAMA provides employers a specific tool to sponsor skilled overseas workers in specified industries that are currently experiencing critical skill and labour shortages.
Currently it covers towns such as Mudgee, Dubbo, Bourke, Walgett and Cobar, allowing employers to bring in skilled workers under the labour agreement stream of the Temporary Skill Shortage Visa that may provide a pathway to permanent residency.
Griffith City Council's general manager Brett Stonestreet says incorporating Griffith is a must.
"It needs to happen more quickly so that we can get outcomes; the decision-making around this is happening far too slowly and we need results for businesses," Mr Stonestreet said.
"We heard this has been worked on over the past two years yet was only picked up for review late last year."
Mr Stonestreet was critical of NSW Treasury with regards to housing, a topic council has been passionate about improving in Griffith.
"From council's perspective we are focused on promoting jobs and housing and the state and federal government is saying housing is of the highest priority," Mr Stonestreet said.
"But then we hear that NSW Treasury, which I noted was not represented at the seminar, has the handbrakes on.
"This is about advancing our local community and we need support to do that."
Griffith Business Chamber president John Nikolic said while he welcomes new initiatives being drawn for migrants to obtain Visas, something needs to be done now about the worker shortage.
"We are pleased to hear regional Visa applications are at the top of the priority list for processing but we also need the state and federal government to understand there is a worker shortage crisis in Griffith," Mr Nikolic said.
"There's two per cent unemployment in Griffith which means that 98 per cent of available workers have a job.
"There's not enough people to fill jobs which is a constraint in our city's growth.
"During the seminar we heard Griffith's application to be included in the Orana DAMA is still under review and while we are pleased that's happening, we are very concerned with the delay and strongly encourage decision-makers to extradite the process.
"This is something that could create greater flexibility for employers, remove barriers for migrant workers, directly address the skills shortage and provide a pathway to permanent residency in our city," he said.
The skilled migrant seminar was held at the Griffith Southside Leagues Club with around 50 in attendance including representatives from RDA Riverina, Griffith Business Chamber, Griffith City Council, Australian Food and Grocery Council (AFGC) and Migration Institute of Australia.
