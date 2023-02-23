The Griffith Business Chamber's president, John Nikolic, says the skills shortage in Griffith undeniably remains a big problem, despite new figures indicating it has slowed across the Riverina-Murray.
According to Regional Australia Institute figures, the region is one of only six out of 37 in the country to record a reduction in job vacancies over the past 12 months.
There were 2209 job vacancies in Riverina-Murray for the last month of 2022, a 0.4 per cent reduction from the same time in 2021.
Unsurprisingly, skilled professionals like medical practitioners, carer and aid workers, are most in need.
Technician and trades workers follow, along with community and personal service workers.
Mr Nikolic believes worker and housing shortages go hand in hand when it comes to one of the most prevalent and long-lasting problems affecting Griffith.
"There's frustration on the part of businesses struggling to get workers, and possibly an element of resignation. That's why we need to make sure the institutions and politicians are working together to get something done about this," Mr Nikolic said.
"There's still a stoical sense of acceptance on the part of businesses that they have to make do within the constrains of the labour market. But that means people are having to put in additional hours they really shouldn't have to do.
"Even if we can get the workers, it's a panic to find somewhere to house them. That's being experienced by many businesses, with some even having to do extreme things like purchasing accommodation in order to secure housing for staff. So housing is certainly part of the solution."
He said the problem is holding the city back from its potential.
"Griffith is a waiting economic powerhouse that is currently constrained because we can't get enough workers. It's putting the brakes on growth," Mr Nikolic said.
"Our LGA has the third largest gross regional product in the whole of the Murray darling basin. For a population of almost 30,000, we're punching well above our weight.
"If we were able to get workers here we would be able to supercharge this area for the benefit of the whole of Australia. We do face some additional barriers that places like Wagga, Shepperton and Mildura don't face because they are closer to services and have more of them established. We're still fighting to get autonomy over our health system, and trying to fix issues with schooling. Griffith has been a little bit off the beaten track and it really shouldn't be."
The business chamber has been working on potential solutions in its own right, but with the election looming, Mr Nikolic says it's important candidates are on the front foot when it comes to the issue.
"One of the things that the business chamber has been heavily involved with is trying to get a designated area migration agreement for Griffith. It concentrates on a particular geographical area and lists the shortages. Most critically it provides a clear pathway for residency for migrants. We've been lobbying for that to apply to Griffith for some time," he said.
"The decision by the government to not extend job keeper payments to people on certain visas meant that a lot of people were effectively told they needed to leave the country as they didn't have any means of support. As a result, we've had to rebuild from a much lower base which has tipped Griffith over into something to is really beyond a skills crisis."
It's expected these issues will be raised at a meet-the-candidates forum to be held next month, with a date yet to be finalised.
"At the state level we want to see investment in all kinds of enabling infrastructure to help people get here and stay here, such as government-led housing projects," he said.
"We haven't formally put any of these issues to the candidates but we certainly plan to."
