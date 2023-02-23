The Area News
Nsw Election

Griffith business chamber president says worker shortages are a problem in need of addressing this election

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 11:42am
Griffith business chamber's president, John Nikolic, says addressing worker and housing shortages will be key topics this state election. Photo Allan Wilson.

The Griffith Business Chamber's president, John Nikolic, says the skills shortage in Griffith undeniably remains a big problem, despite new figures indicating it has slowed across the Riverina-Murray.

