The Griffin Green housing project on Walla Avenue is coming along, and is predicted to be ready to go by Christmas.
The affordable housing project is a partnership between Argyle Housing and Griffith City Council and is hoped to provide good-quality and low-cost housing for key workers - and construction is nearly complete.
"We're still working on a timeline, it's all weather-dependent. We'll get an update today but we're talking mid to late October," said Argyle Housing CEO Carolyn Doherty.
"People will definitely be in by Christmas ... we're moving into that final stage of construction, and looking forward to the next few months to finally be able to lock it up and hand the keys over to some well-deserving tenants."
The current stage of construction will include 20 townhouses dedicated as affordable housing, with another 40 lots available for developers to build on.
Right across the road will sit a community space, with basketball courts, a Wiradjuri yarning circle and plenty of green space for the community around the housing to enjoy.
The rent for affordable housing will be capped at 74.9 per cent of market value, creating an important option for those on low to moderate incomes needing places to stay.
"From a council's point of view, it's been a long time coming. We're very proud to be involved with Argyle Housing to produce something that's going to go a long way to helping the housing crisis in Griffith," said deputy mayor Glen Andreazza.
It's rare for local councils to take such an active role in housing development, with involvement usually ending after approving a development application - but councillor Andreazza and general manager Brett Stonestreet said that other councils in the region were paying attention.
"We're very proud to be involved in a project that people are really looking at," said councillor Andreazza.
"The mayor and I have been asked to make comment about this project, I have presented at another council or two in this region about this project. There is a lot of interest out there," Mr Stonestreet said.
Expressions of Interest are now open on the Argyle Housing website for applicants looking for affordable housing. More information and eligibility requirements are available at argylehousing.com.au/griffingreen.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
