'Light at the end of the tunnel?' CEO welcomes possible end to tariffs

Winemakers and grape growers are no doubt watching and listening with bated breath in the hope China delivers on its promise to end the tariffs on Australian wine in matter of weeks.
Riverina Winegrape Growers CEO Jeremy Cass has welcomed the announcement but he hopes the news won't hinder other plans of establishing a task force to address the wine glut having partially from the inability to export to China.
"The announced lift is certainly something we welcome and hope for," Mr Cass said.
"At this stage I would say we are quietly confident it will occur but its a case of wait and see.
"In saying that, the taskforce being organised to look at solutions to the oversupply is very much needed.
"My hope is the lift in tariffs won't mean this taskforce is canned because China won't solve everything."
The task force was announced on March 8 when agricultural ministers met to address the oversupply issue amid the Chinese lock down.
Government groups and industry bodies will be involved in the group to come up with solutions to the problem.
Mr Cass has put up his hand to join the task force and awaiting a response.
"They are still going through the conditions associated with it and the government's term of reference," Mr Cass said.
"But they are ambitious about a turnaround time, having promised to visit affected areas, growers and winemakers and report back to state and federal ministers by April.
"Obviously we would be disappointed if their visits do not include the MIA as well as ourselves, the representative body for growers.
"Will the taskforce be effective? I certainly hope so. Will the promise of the tariffs being lifted come to fruition. Again, I'm optimistic, but at the end of the day time will tell," he said.
"The issue with China we believe has been caused by the government challenging that country amid the pandemic which led to prices falling well below the cost to producers.
"Without a doubt China has been our biggest market so even if we can get back 50 per cent that will make a huge difference."
The issue has affected the South Australian Riverland area and growers in Victoria in addition to those in the Riverina, but Mr Cass believes the MIA has been severely impacted owing to it being a prime commercial supplier.
"The premium end has its own challenges but we have suffered particularly due to the flow-down effect," Mr Cass said.
"I think the task force is a great start but we need results from this, otherwise its all going to be a waste of time."
