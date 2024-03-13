The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Light at the end of the tunnel?' CEO welcomes possible end to tariffs

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
March 13 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Winemakers and grape growers are no doubt watching and listening with bated breath in the hope China delivers on its promise to end the tariffs on Australian wine in matter of weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.