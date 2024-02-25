Riverina winegrowers in dire straits as industry calls for financial help

The wine industry fill be forced into reinvention according to a leading voice in the Riverina, as growers grapple with devastating oversupply pressures.
CEO of the Riverina Winegrape Growers, Jeremy Cass, said in many cases growing was not sustainable. The head of the local association said consumer demands are changing and the industry needed to look to the future.
He added while the relaxation of Chinese trade tariffs would be welcome, they will not fix everything.
"China today consumes 50 per cent of what it did in 2017," he said. "It's incrementally declining year after year, as is world consumption.
"We have competition from other drink sectors like boutique beer, spirits and mixed drinks.
"It's a whole new world out there and we've got to reinvent ourselves a little bit."
Mr Cass said growers are falling well short of meeting their production costs. In 2021-22 the NSW Department of Primary Industries said the average price of grapes fell by 13 per cent to $434 per tonne, mainly due to a decrease in the value of red varieties.
Mr Cass said he has seen that amount drop to $150 per tonne.
In January, peak body Wine Australia released it's report on export numbers. It said wine exports declined by 2 per cent in value in the 12 months to December 2023, an improvement on the previous quarter but well below long term averages.
China are in the midst of a review into the wine tariffs imposed in 2020 with a determination due at the end of march. Mr Cass said it was hard to tell which way the China decision would land but remained hopeful of federal government assistance to help protect the future of the industry.
"We are seeing the federal government start to talk about it and I know Susan Ley did a little speech in parliament for us the other day," he said.
"It's pushing our cause. We had a roundtable with David Littleproud the other day and Sam Farraway (NSW MP).
"What we really need though is to see some action...it'd be great to see some sort of financial assistance to help growers transition to another crop."
Mr Cass said the industry's oversupply issues will remain once China re-enters the market. However, a downsize of the market could be challenging given the high cost of farmers switching to a different crop.
"Even to pull grapes out of the ground we're hearing prices like $1,000 an acre," he said. "If you've got 50 acres in the ground and you want to pull it out of the ground or do something else it's $50,000.
"Actually having grapes in the ground now just to sell a place is more of a liability. You'd probably get more for your farm without grapes in there than you would with - that's how bad it really is."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.